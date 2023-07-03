Ben Affleck & His Expendable Experience On ‘Armageddon’

Armageddon was a big departure for Ben Affleck. Prior to signing on for the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced, Michael Bay-directed sci-fi thriller with a nine-figure budget, Affleck had been best known for his roles in indie and art house films, such as Kevin Smith’s Mallrats and Chasing Amy, Shakespeare in Love, and Dazed and Confused. And he’d been cast in the movie before Good Will Hunting became a surprise box-office hit (and earned Affleck an Oscar for the screenplay). But, when it came to making Affleck a Hollywood A-lister, Armageddon didn’t disappoint. Released 25 years ago it became an international blockbuster, grossing more than half a billion dollars worldwide. When Affleck started filming Armageddon, though, he was still a newbie when it came to big-budget action movies and, in a conversation with Armageddon star Bruce Willis, admitted that it was a lot more difficult and frustrating than he thought it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck & Bruce Willis)