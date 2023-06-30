Why Jane Fonda Made Time For A ‘Teenage Kraken’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Jane Fonda voices Grandmamah in DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, directed by Kirk DeMicco.

Jane Fonda is well past the point where she needs to make movies, yet she’s made three that have been released in the first half of 2023: 80 for Brady, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and the new animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. And it’s not like she’s doing a voice cameo in Ruby Gillman, either — as the title character’s grandmother, she plays a pivotal role in the film. When we spoke to Fonda, she told us why she was so excited to add the movie to her already-busy schedule.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Fonda)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is now playing in theaters.

