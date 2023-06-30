Why Jane Fonda Made Time For A ‘Teenage Kraken’

Jane Fonda is well past the point where she needs to make movies, yet she’s made three that have been released in the first half of 2023: 80 for Brady, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and the new animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. And it’s not like she’s doing a voice cameo in Ruby Gillman, either — as the title character’s grandmother, she plays a pivotal role in the film. When we spoke to Fonda, she told us why she was so excited to add the movie to her already-busy schedule.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Fonda)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is now playing in theaters.