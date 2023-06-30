‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiering July 14 On Prime Video

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18 on Prime Video.
Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together – and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.