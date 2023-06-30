Kevin Smith’s ‘Dogma’: A-List Cast With A B-Movie Budget

Dogma is the kind of movie that has to be seen to be believed. But, then again, it’s a movie about belief. Well, kind of. Writer/director Kevin Smith made a movie that poked considerable fun at religion, and the Catholic Church in particular, while simultaneously showing a broad knowledge of religious dogma. Of course, the film drew quite a bit of controversy at the time, even causing its release date to be pushed back by a year, from 1998 to 1999. But, when released, it also became a moderate hit, thanks to an all-star cast that included Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Salma Hayek, George Carlin, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman, Linda Fiorentino, and Janeane Garofalo. Yet, even with all of those big names, Smith managed to make the movie for just $10 million, and he told us how he was able to do that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Smith)