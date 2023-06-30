Harrison Ford On ‘Dial Of Destiny’ & Why ‘Indiana Jones’ Still Works

Forty-two years after first appearing as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harrison Ford is back for one last film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Obviously, there’s still interest in the character and the franchise; otherwise, it’s unlikely that the studio would have spent a reported $295 million to make it. With the new movie now in theaters, Ford spoke about why he thinks the franchise has endured over the decades and why “Dial of Destiny” is a unique way to finish it off. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.