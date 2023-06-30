Eric McCormack Thought ‘Will & Grace’ Was A Hit Instantly

Will & Grace is the gift that just keeps on giving for Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman on the series. Of course, the show originally ran for eight seasons, starting in 1998, but then was revived for an additional three seasons, finally calling it quits in 2020. But fan interest in the show has remained strong, so McCormack has teamed up with co-star Sean Hayes for a new weekly podcast, Just Jack & Will, in which the pair revisit the series, one episode at a time. McCormack says that, as soon as they’d shot the pilot for Will & Grace, he thought they’d made something that would be groundbreaking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eric McCormack)