Shameik Moore: You’ll See Yourself In A ‘Spider-Verse’ Spider-Man

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

The two Spider-Verse animated Spider-Man movies have shown us dozens of versions of Spider-Man — male and female, encompassing different races and different nationalities. And each of these iterations has a different personality. That, according to Shameik Moore, who plays Miles Morales (and, of course, his version of the web-slinger), is one of the franchise’s hidden weapons. Moore says that, no matter who you are, you’re going to identify with at least one of the Spider-Man characters in the films.(Click on the media bar below to hear Shameik Moore)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.

