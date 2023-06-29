Playing ‘Apollo 13’s’ Real-Life Commander Put The Pressure On Tom Hanks

For some, the frenzied search (and hope) surrounding the Titan submersible brought to mind the Apollo 13 near-disaster, which featured NASA astronauts marooned in space aboard a malfunctioning spacecraft, with time and oxygen running out. Fortunately, the Apollo 13 tale had a happier ending, which made it perfect fodder for a Hollywood big-screen retelling. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and the late Bill Paxton starred as the three astronauts aboard the crippled ship, with Hanks playing mission Commander Jim Lovell. During the making of the film, Lovell himself was present on the set, and Hanks admitted to us that he felt a lot of pressure playing the real-life character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)