Longevity Of Stan Lee’s Characters Surprised Stan Lee The Most

It’s fair to say that, during his 95 years on planet Earth, few people had a greater impact on the world of entertainment than Stan Lee. The writer, publisher, and producer of comic books and spin-off projects in other media helped create some of the biggest characters in history, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and scores of others. Right now, Lee’s legacy is the subject of a new Disney+ documentary, simply titled Stan Lee. We were fortunate enough to be able to speak to Lee several times before his passing, and one thing that stood out about him was his humility — he told us that he’s more surprised than anybody that his creations have not only lasted for decades, but become bigger and bigger over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stan Lee)