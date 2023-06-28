The Things Danny DeVito Does For Love Of ‘Sunny’

When It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia first aired in 2005, Danny DeVito was not part of the original cast. He was brought on for the show’s second season at the insistence of the network, which didn’t sit well with the show’s stars, at first. Perhaps that’s why DeVito’s character was given so many excruciatingly terrible things to do on the show. Far from being repulsed by the scripts and the stunts, though, DeVito eagerly played along. While DeVito was eventually embraced by everyone on the show, the writers’ penchant for putting him in bad situations never ceased, and DeVito told us that’s perfectly fine with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danny DeVito)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs Wednesday nights on FXX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.