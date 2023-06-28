Paramount+ New Docuseries ‘I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream’ Premiering July 18

Paramount+ has announced that the new three-part docuseries I WANNA ROCK: THE ’80s METAL DREAM will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, July 18 in the U.S. and Canada and internationally on Wednesday, July 19 in the U.K. and Australia, with further international markets to follow later this Summer.
Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. I WANNA ROCK: THE ’80s METAL DREAM follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of ’80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.