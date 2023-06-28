Nicolas Cage: ‘Ghost Rider’ Had A B-Movie Spirit

Although Ghost Rider was a Marvel Comics creation, the two Ghost Rider movies starring Nicolas Cage exist outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Incarnations of Ghost Rider, including the Johnny Blaze character played by Cage, eventually showed up in the MCU on the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) When he signed on for the movie, Cage knew the plan was to make it kind of campy and over-the-top. Knowing that going in, he told us when the film opened, he was able to relax and enjoy the ride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)