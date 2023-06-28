‘Game Of Thrones’ Vs. MCU? For Emilia Clarke, There’s No Doubt

While several actors familiar to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are featured in the new series Secret Invasion, including Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Cobie Smulders, there are also some notable additions to the cast. One of those is former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who plays one of the Skrulls intent on taking over the Earth. As good as her GoT experience was (she was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards during its run), Clarke says that getting a gig in the MCU has been even more incredible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilia Clarke)
Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+.