‘WALL-E’s’ Writer/Director Wasn’t Out To Make A Statement

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In these politically polarized times, new movies are constantly being scrutinized for their messaging. Through today’s lens, there may be some who would criticize Pixar’s 2008 masterpiece WALL-E for its subtle jabs at consumerism and some pro-environmental message. But when the movie was released 15 years ago, director and co-writer Andrew Stanton told us that politics were the furthest thing from his mind as he was making the film, since he was just trying to tell a story about relationships. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew Stanton)

 

WALL-E is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak