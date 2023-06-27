‘WALL-E’s’ Writer/Director Wasn’t Out To Make A Statement

In these politically polarized times, new movies are constantly being scrutinized for their messaging. Through today’s lens, there may be some who would criticize Pixar’s 2008 masterpiece WALL-E for its subtle jabs at consumerism and some pro-environmental message. But when the movie was released 15 years ago, director and co-writer Andrew Stanton told us that politics were the furthest thing from his mind as he was making the film, since he was just trying to tell a story about relationships. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew Stanton)