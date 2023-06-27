Showtime Releases ‘Billions’ Season 7 Trailer

By Hollywood Outbreak
(L-R): Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, David Costabile as Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason and Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades in BILLIONS “Tower of London”. Photo Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME.

On the heels of Paramount+ with Showtime launch, SHOWTIME announced the official trailer for the seventh and final season of the hit drama BILLIONS.

Each of the 12 episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME beginning on Friday, August 11, with the season premiere debuting on air Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The series stars Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and this final season also marks the return of Emmy(R) winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

