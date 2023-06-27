Showtime Releases ‘Billions’ Season 7 Trailer

On the heels of Paramount+ with Showtime launch, SHOWTIME announced the official trailer for the seventh and final season of the hit drama BILLIONS.
Each of the 12 episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME beginning on Friday, August 11, with the season premiere debuting on air Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The series stars Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and this final season also marks the return of Emmy(R) winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.