‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Hits The Sweet Spot As A Cult Classic

Considering Napoleon Dynamite made more than 100 times more at the box office than it cost to make and became a cultural touchstone of its time, it seems odd to be calling the film a cult classic. Yet, 19 years later, the movie now bears that designation, and it does so proudly. Jon Heder, who starred as the title character, explained why he believes Napoleon Dynamite has earned cult classic status. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Heder)
Napoleon Dynamite is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.