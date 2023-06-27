Heidi Klum: It’s The Talent That Keeps People Tuned In To ‘AGT’

In its 18th season, America’s Got Talent now boasts its longest-running lineup: Host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum have now been together for four seasons. While the five on-staff celebs may be the same, though, Klum says the show’s real focus is on the contestants, and as long as there’s still plenty of variety on display, fans won’t get tired of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.