Hayley Atwell’s ‘Pinch Me’ Experience On ‘Mission: Impossible’

Most fans know Hayley Atwell from her seven appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe films as MI-6 Agent Peggy Carter. However, her new film sees her joining another huge franchise: She’s co-starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and also in its conclusion, due next year. She says she’s been a big fan of the M: I movies, Cruise, and director Christopher McQuarrie, and working on the movie was even better than she’d hoped it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hayley Atwell)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 opens in theaters on July 12.