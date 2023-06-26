Toni Collette Releases Her Hidden ‘Kraken’

While Disney has gone the live-action route with its adaptation of The Little Mermaid, DreamWorks is going animated with its new seafaring story — which, yes, does include a mermaid. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken tells the story of a girl who learns she’s secretly a sea monster and inadvertently wades a little too deep into a longstanding conflict between the krakens and the mermaids. Toni Collette voices the teen’s mother, and she talked to us about the reasons why she loves the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Toni Collette)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opens in theaters on Friday.