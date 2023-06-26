Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Surreal’ Stint Alongside Indiana Jones

(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Playing the goddaughter of Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a significant presence in the fifth and final movie in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And it’s not something she’s taking lightly. Obviously, she’s aware of the character’s place in movie history; she believes that director James Mangold has given him a fitting send-off, and she told us she’s still in awe of the fact that she got to be part of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on Friday.

