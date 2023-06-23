Tom Hanks Loved The ‘Honesty’ Of ‘Sleepless In Seattle’

When Tom Hanks first saw the script for Sleepless in Seattle, he was looking for another breakout role that would continue the evolution he was making from sitcom star to serious actor. At the time, he’d just finished shooting A League of Their Own, which saw him playing an inherently flawed, damaged character, and he was looking for something that would give him the opportunity to play another unique character. Hanks realized that Sleepless in Seattle was no ordinary movie — it was a romantic comedy where the would-be couple have virtually no scenes together, and his character got to display his frailty as a grieving widower. Sleepless in Seattle was released 30 years ago this weekend, and Hanks quickly realized his instincts were right. Speaking at the time of the film’s opening, he told us exactly what he’d seen in the screenplay that had piqued his interest. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)