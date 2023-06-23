‘Swagger’ Creator: Season 2 Delay Gave Us Better Stories

The first season of Swagger, the Apple TV+ series centered around youth basketball, wrapped shooting more than two years ago. But the show wasn’t renewed for its second season until just last summer. Creator/executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood told us that the delay presented the production team with both a challenge and an opportunity for Season 2, since the show’s young actors were growing up, and the new season embraces that idea. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reggie Rock Bythewood)