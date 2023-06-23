Chris Hemsworth: ‘Extraction’ Dials Up The Emotion In Sequel

After the first Extraction film introduced us to the Tyler Rake character, the second film could have just jumped right into the action, figuring the audience already knows everything it needs to know about him. But, Chris Hemsworth told us, the movie didn’t go that route. Instead, the sequel dives even deeper into Rake’s origin story, and Hemsworth appreciates that the writers and producers decided to infuse the action with a lot more emotion in that way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)