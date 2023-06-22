Winona Ryder’s Offbeat ‘Beetlejuice’ Audition Changed Her Life

It’s no wonder that the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel was finally announced this year. Between the buzz Michael Keaton was getting for his return as Batman in The Flash and Winona Ryder’s resurgence in Stranger Things, the top-line stars of the 1988 film had suddenly become hot again. Of course, the truth is that Tim Burton and the stars have been talking about making a sequel since 1990, and the stars finally aligned, with the right script coming along. The original Beetlejuice, of course, was a turning point in 16-year-old Ryder’s career, and she spoke to us about her memories of meeting Burton for the first time when she was up for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Winona Ryder)