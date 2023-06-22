Sarah Jessica Parker’s Surprising ‘Sex’ Feedback

Even though Sex and the City predated social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and even MySpace, fans still found ways to publicly obsess about the show. And, of course, now that its sequel series, And Just Like That…, is running, it has also generated a lot of talk among fans. Sarah Jessica Parker, who has starred in both shows, talked to us about a lot of the fan feedback she’s gotten about the show and, surprisingly, told us how she’d heard a lot from men who’d been watching. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)
