No Cocaine For This ‘Bear,’ But A Big Season Ahead

“THE BEAR” : (l-r) Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX.

The Bear has accomplished something amazing: Both the show’s first season and its new second season have achieved perfect “100% fresh” scores on the Rotten Tomatoes website. That’s something only a handful of shows — most recently Hacks — have been able to claim. The show’s creator, Christopher Storer — who also writes, directs, and is an executive producer on the series — told us what he wanted to accomplish with The Bear’s second season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Storer)

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

