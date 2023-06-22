Netflix New Series ‘Hack My Home’ Premiering July 7

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Hack My Home. Hosts Brooks Atwood, Jessica Banks and Ati Williams from episode 105 of Hack My Home. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Jam packed with aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations, Netflix’s newest home renovation series HACK MY HOME follows deserving families experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space, but don’t want to move or break the bank to upgrade their home. Brought in to tackle these spatial challenges are our dream team of experts: Mikel Welch on Design, Brooks Atwood on Innovation, Ati Williams on Construction and Jessica Banks on Engineering. These home renovation and design gurus combine their skills to transform overcrowded spaces with their creative, out-of-the-box builds, decor and storage solutions to ensure that every square inch is maximized to its fullest potential for their clients.

Hack My Home premieres July 7 on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak