Harrison Ford Is Leaving Indy’s ‘Destiny’ To The Franchise’s Fans

If you went back to the 1980s and told somebody that Harrison Ford would still be playing Indiana Jones in the year 2023, they probably wouldn’t have believed it. Yet, here we are, with Ford about to wrap up his 42-year association with the character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As much as Ford has enjoyed working with all of the other actors and filmmakers on the Indy movies, he told us that he’s most thankful of all to the fans who have kept interest in the franchise alive for all these years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30.