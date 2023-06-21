‘Spider-Verse’s’ Brian Tyree Henry Gets Animated About Animation

The recent series of animated Spider-Man movies, including the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been met with plenty of critical acclaim. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars four years ago, and both films have been the recipients of near-universal positive reviews. Brian Tyree Henry, who voices the father of webslinger Miles Morales in the two films, says he’s not surprised by all of the acclaim, because he thinks animated movies have elevated themselves to the same level as their live-action counterparts.(Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Tyree Henry)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.