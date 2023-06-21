Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Secret Invasion’ Finds Nick Fury In A Much Different Place

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been longing to see the MCU bring Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Nick Fury, to the forefront of a project. Now, with the miniseries Secret Invasion, they’ve gotten their wish. Since the conclusion of The Avengers: Endgame, Fury had been out in deep space with the Skrulls; now, he’s tasked with figuring out ways of thwarting their plans to take over Earth. Because of Fury’s time away, Jackson told us, you’re going to see a much different side of the character than you’ve seen in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)

Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+.

