Why ‘Grease’ Remains Timeless To Didi Conn

If you’re a Grease fan who saw the original film in the theater back in the day and has fond memories of singing We Go Together on your way out of the theater, you may want to skip the following sentence: Believe it or not, the iconic movie adaptation of the stage musical opened in theaters 45 years ago. (Hey, we warned you!) Of course, back in 1978, the movie was set in the past, so it had a feel of sentimentality to it — well, at least until Olivia Newton-John’s stunning transformation at the end. But Didi Conn, who played Frenchy in the film, says that even with the film now set more than six decades in the past, the story still has plenty of relevance in 2023. (Click on the media bar below to hear Didi Conn)
Grease is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.