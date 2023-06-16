‘Flash’ Reception For Michael Keaton’s Batman Puts Initial Backlash In Perspective

Now that The Flash has opened in theaters, audiences are cheering the well-publicized arrival of Michael Keaton’s Batman in the film. There’s a certain amount of irony in that, because film fans who were around in the late ’80s vividly remember the firestorm of controversy that erupted when Keaton was announced as Tim Burton’s choice for the Caped Crusader. (After all, fans reasoned, how could Mr. Mom suddenly become a superhero?) So this warm embrace from today’s Batman fans serves as vindication for him. Then again, Keaton once told us that he never understood the backlash in the first place, so he just focused on figuring out how to act in a big-budget superhero movie, the likes of which he’d never done before.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)