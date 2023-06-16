Chris Hemsworth Ready To Rake Again In ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth returns to the role of Tyler Rake in the new film Extraction 2, a sequel to 2020’s Extraction. The original movie became the most-watched original movie in Netflix history at the time, so it’s no surprise that another chapter got the green light. And, as far as Hemsworth was concerned, signing on for a sequel was a no-brainer, because he had a great time working on the first one, especially the way director Sam Hargrave handled the stunts and action sequences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)