Sandra Bullock’s ‘Speed’ Surprise: Keanu Reeves Was A Great Guy!

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Sandra Bullock won the role of Annie Porter in the film Speed it was her elevation to the big leagues. It marked the first time she would have a starring role in a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster, and she would be working with someone who’d established himself as one of Hollywood’s hottest young actors, Keanu Reeves. Bullock had heard a lot about Reeves, but — as she told us at the time of the film’s opening — it turned out he was nothing at all like she’d expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)

 

Speed is currently streaming on Hulu and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

