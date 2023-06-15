For Dolph Lundgren, ‘Rocky IV’ Was A Big Hit … And Another Big Hit … And Another …

When it came to making the Rocky movies, Sylvester Stallone wanted the fight scenes to look authentic as they possibly could. Sure, there was some choreography for the camera to make the punches look real, but sometimes, they were real. Speaking at Steel City Con, Dolph Lundgren said that, when he was playing the Russian boxer Drago in Rocky IV, he took some real blows from Stallone … but he also hit back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolph Lundgren)
Rocky IV is currently streaming on Prime Video and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.