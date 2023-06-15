Don Cheadle: MCU Fans Will Really Love ‘Secret Invasion’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Don Cheadle as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Secret Invasion is a new six-part miniseries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the first to be centered around Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character, but it also welcomes back a number of MCU veterans, including Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross). The story involves shapeshifting aliens who try to take over Earth by impersonating world leaders, and Cheadle says MCU fans will find it both interesting and entertaining. (Click on the media bar below to hear Don Cheadle)

 

 Secret Invasion premieres next Tuesday on Disney+.

