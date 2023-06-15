‘Beasts’ Brings ‘Honored’ Ron Perlman Into ‘Transformers’ Franchise

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts marks the seventh film in the franchise, which dates back to 2007. Of course, with each new film, new characters have been introduced, bringing new actors into the series. It’s ironic that Ron Perlman is joining for Rise of the Beasts — after all, one of his most-loved roles was in the TV series Beauty and the Beast. And in the new Transformers movie, he’s giving his voice to an actual beast: a bot that can transform into a gorilla. Irony aside, Perlman says he’s ecstatic to have been asked to participate in a franchise that has so many fans all over the world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Perlman)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now playing in theaters.