Why ‘Erin Brockovich’ Was ‘Really Appealing’ To Julia Roberts

On her way to winning an Oscar for the role, Julia Roberts drew widespread praise for her performance as the title character in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich. Portraying the real-life woman who took on a huge energy corporation and won the case, Roberts earned high marks for both the realism and humor she brought to the role. Speaking to us at the time of the film’s release, Roberts talked about why she thought Brockovich was such a perfect role for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Roberts)