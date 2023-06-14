‘Sunny’ Stars Think Show’s Impact On Philly Is Positive

Philadelphia is an old city, having served as the first capital of the United States until Washington, DC was established in 1800. It’s a city that’s proud of its heritage, its culture, and, occasionally, even its sports teams. So, how does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fit into the fabric of such an historic metropolis? After all, its characters aren’t exactly Philadelphia’s most upstanding citizens. In spite of that, Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito feel like the city’s reputation has only been enhanced by the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FXX, and episodes stream on Hulu.