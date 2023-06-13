How Andrew McCarthy Came To Love Being A Brat Packer

In the 1980s, Andrew McCarthy attained stardom by virtue of being part of the Brat Pack, starring in films like Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire with other Brat Packers like Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, and Demi Moore. In the 1990s, McCarthy went on the record as denying he was ever part of the Brat Pack. But, in recent years, he’s had a change of heart. Two years ago, he published a memoir called Brat: An ’80s Story, and he’s currently working on a documentary based on the book. Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, McCarthy talked about why he eventually decided to embrace his Brat Pack membership. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)