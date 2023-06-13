Gene Wilder’s Bond With Mel Brooks Was More Than Just Brotherly

Gene Wilder’s working relationship with Mel Brooks may have only lasted for seven years and three films, but their friendship endured for more than five decades. Wilder, who died at age 83 in 2016, is being memorialized on film with the new documentary, Remembering Gene Wilder, which had its world premiere at a film festival in Los Angeles last month. Wilder spoke to us many times over the years and, during one of those talks, told us why he’d considered Brooks such a close friend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gene Wilder)