Wendi McLendon-Covey: ‘Elemental’s’ Charms Are Elementary

Having just wrapped 10 seasons on The Goldbergs, Wendi McLendon-Covey’s focus (for now) is on feature films. That includes a starring voice role in the new Pixar movie Elemental, which features characters based on nature’s elements (i.e., fire, water, and air). The film’s story revolves around a “water boy” (as opposed to Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy) who falls for a “fire girl,” and McLendon-Covey told us that she really loves the movie’s message about overcoming differences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey)