Matt Iseman’s Love Affair With ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Lives On

It’s been a long time since Matt Iseman signed on as one of the two hosts on American Ninja Warrior — he joined the show in its second season, more than 12 years ago. Now that ANW is in its 15th season, Iseman says he loves it as much as ever, because there are always everyday people trying to fulfill a dream by conquering the show’s obstacle courses. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman)
American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.