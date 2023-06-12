How Seth Rogen Ended Up With ‘This Is The End’

Part apocalypse movie, part comedy, and part inside joke, This is the End was one of the strangest and funniest movies released in 2013. A lot of the film’s charm and appeal came from its star-studded cast, all playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Jonah Hill, Emma Watson, Jay Baruchel, Rihanna, Paul Rudd, Channing Tatum, Michael Cera, Mindy Kaling, and the Backstreet Boys all skewered themselves in the offbeat movie, which was co-written and co-directed by another one of its stars, Seth Rogen. At the time of the film’s release, 10 years ago , Rogen told us why he and co-writer Evan Goldberg wanted to make a movie in which the stars played themselves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)