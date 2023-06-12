Before Steven Spielberg Brought ‘Jurassic Park’ To The Screen, Dinosaurs Came Alive On Paper

Sure, they’d been gone for millions of years after extinction, but it sure seems like it’s been a long time since Jurassic Park brought the dinosaurs back to life. And, in terms of our own lifetimes, it has been a while — the original Jurassic Park movie is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Three decades later, most young audiences aren’t aware that the films were based on novels by author Michael Crichton. But, according to Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg, if Crichton hadn’t created such a convincing scenario on paper, the movies never would have worked. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)
