Tom Holland’s Reasons For Entering ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland is far from Spider-Man in his new project, producing and starring in a new Apple TV+ limited series, The Crowded Room. It’s a fictionalized version of a real-life story, and Holland is playing a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder. (And no, not like a superhero and his alter-ego.) Holland told us he pursued the project for a pair of reasons: to shine a light on mental illness and to stretch himself as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)
The Crowded Room is currently streaming on Apple TV+.