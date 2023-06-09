Tom Holland’s Reasons For Entering ‘The Crowded Room’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
New York, NY – 6/1/23 – Tom Holland attends the premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room” at MoMA. “The Crowded Room” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.
-PICTURED: Tom Holland
-PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Apple
-Location: MoMA

Tom Holland is far from Spider-Man in his new project, producing and starring in a new Apple TV+ limited series, The Crowded Room. It’s a fictionalized version of a real-life story, and Holland is playing a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder. (And no, not like a superhero and his alter-ego.)  Holland told us he pursued the project for a pair of reasons: to shine a light on mental illness and to stretch himself as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)

The Crowded Room is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak