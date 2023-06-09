Oscar Isaac & His Expanding ‘Spider-Verse’

Los Angeles, CA – May 22, 2023: Jake Johnson at the Junket Photo Call for Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

When Oscar Isaac made a voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse five years ago, he thought it would be a bit of fun. Turns out, it was much more. Isaac’s character plays a much more pivotal role in the new sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. When he learned that the film’s director wanted to bring him back for a starring role in the new film, Isaac told us, he “jumped at the chance.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Oscar Isaac)

 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.

