How ‘Transformers’ Factored Into Peter Dinklage’s Childhood

Peter Dinklage has plenty of experience when it comes to film franchises. On the live-action side, he’s done a pair of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus an X-Men appearance and an upcoming role in a new Hunger Games film. On the animated side, he’s been part of the Ice Age, The Croods, and Angry Birds series. So it’s no surprise that Dinklage, a four-time Emmy Award winner for Game of Thrones, signed on to play the villain in the new Transformers movie, Rise of the Beast. For Dinklage to star in a Transformers movie was a lot of fun, since he can recall the huge cultural splash the Transformers made when they were first introduced. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Dinklage)
Transformers: Rise of the Beast is now playing in theaters.