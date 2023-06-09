Food Network Renews ‘Ciao House’ For Season 2
Food Network has ordered a season two pickup of hit primetime series Ciao House, it was announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini, Ciao House’s inaugural eight-episode season debuted April 16th and wrapped June 4th. Season one reached more than 13.7M total viewers (across Food Network/Max/discovery+) and averaged .73 P18+ and .96 W18+ L+3 rating, up 62% and 71% respectively from Food Network’s year-to-date prime average. Ciao House also garnered attention on social media, with 65M social impressions and 32M social video views to date. Shot on-location in Italy, the series takes ten rising culinary stars on the journey of a lifetime to live in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. Each episode’s culinary challenges are steeped in tradition and the competitors must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams and each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, the last chef standing wins a life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs. Ciao House season two production is scheduled to begin later this year.
“A fierce culinary competition in beautiful Tuscany is a dream project and we are thrilled our audience loves Ciao House,” said Ayala. “We knew early on this series was incredibly unique and offered viewers something they’ve never seen from Food Network before – we can’t wait to start working on season two.”
Ciao House is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network and available to stream on Max.