Robert Downey Jr.’s Accomplishment & Anguish At Landing ‘Chaplin’

Before his well-publicized issues and his resurrection in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. was an Oscar nominee for playing legendary comedian and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough’s 1992 biopic, Chaplin. After working extensively as part of the Brat Pack in the ’80s, Chaplin was an artistic breakthrough for him. At the time he got the role, Downey once told us, it was one of the most thrilling, yet challenging things that had ever happened to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)